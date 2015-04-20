FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 20, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on UBS’ strategy)

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - David Slade is joining UBS as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London.

His appointment completes UBS’ overhaul of its investment banking operations, which started in 2012 and split the business into Corporate Client Solutions (CCS) and Investor Client Services.

Slade will be responsible for leveraged finance origination and leveraged capital markets, which encompasses marketing, originating, structuring and distributing leveraged debt, either as leveraged loans or high-yield bonds.

The bank is aiming to build on its strengths, including its M&A, equity, wealth management and asset management franchises to bring new financing ideas to clients.

He will be co-head with Brendan Dillon and Francisco Pinto-Leite, joint global heads of leveraged finance, who are based in New York. Slade will take up his appointment in mid May.

He will report to William Vereker, head of CCS, which includes M&A, DCM, ECM, leveraged finance and client coverage, and will sit on the executive committee of CCS.

Vereker joined UBS in April 2013 and was formerly Nomura’s co-head of investment banking.

Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he held management roles including European head of leverage finance and co-head of European credit where he was responsible for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans, distressed and Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds.

He has been a partner at private equity firm EQT since 2010, where he was co-head for their credit business alongside Paul de Rome and focussed on institutional investing in leveraged loans. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.