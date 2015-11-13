MOVES-Abudy Taha joining UBS leveraged capital markets team

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Leveraged finance banker Abudy Taha is set join UBS as a managing director, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Taha left Credit Suisse’s EMEA leveraged finance team in May, where he was a managing director and focused on leveraged loans in London.

He is now joining UBS’s leveraged capital markets team in London, where he will focus on both leveraged loans and high-yield bonds.

The Swiss bank has built out its leveraged finance team this year, notably hiring David Slade as global co-head of leveraged finance and leveraged capital markets in April.

Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse, where he held management roles including European head of leveraged finance and co-head of European credit.

UBS also recently poached Sarah Mackey from RBS to co-head its leveraged finance origination business.

One of the sources said UBS is likely to make one more senior hire to round out its leveraged finance business. (Reporting by Robert Smithm, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)