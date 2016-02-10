UPDATE 1-Vasan rejoins UBS as co-head DCM EMEA - memo

(Adds context)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Vinod Vasan is returning to UBS as co-head of debt capital markets client solutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa, after a stint of almost six years at Deutsche Bank.

His appointment is the second major arrival within DCM at UBS in recent months. Mikael Petersen joined UBS from Barclays in November as head of the financial institutions and emerging markets client solutions for the EMEA.

His role has now expanded to co-head of DCMCS coverage in EMEA alongside Vasan, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Both will report to Amir Hoveyda, the newly-appointed global head of DCMCS. Hoveyda replaced Fabio Lisanti in December.

Vasan left UBS to join Deutsche Bank in 2010 as European head of financial institutions debt capital markets and enjoyed a rapid rise. He was promoted to global head of FIG origination in September 2013 and global co-head of debt origination in March 2015.

But Deutsche Bank heavily restructured the division he worked in last autumn leading to the departure of a series of long-standing bankers. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)