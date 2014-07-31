FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS's UK head to leave bank at end of September
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-UBS's UK head to leave bank at end of September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UBS’s British operations is to leave the Swiss bank at the end of September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Mark Yallop, who joined the bank in 2013, is stepping down to pursue other business interests, the memo said. Details of his next role were not disclosed.

During his time at UBS Yallop oversaw the restructuring of the UK business, reviewing its governance, risk and control arrangements and was responsible for strengthening its relationships with regulatory bodies.

Prior to joining UBS, Yallop had worked for more than six years at interdealer broker ICAP as chief operating officer until 2011 and before that was group chief operating officer at Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.