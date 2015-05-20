MOVES-Max Biagosch leaves UniCredit for CPPIB

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Maximilian Biagosch has joined Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) as a senior principal, leaving UniCredit after a brief stint as head of high-yield bond syndicate.

The Italian bank hired Biagosch to run the high-yield syndicate in London in November last year. But a spokesperson for CPPIB confirmed that he has now joined the Canadian investment manager.

Before his short time at UniCredit, Biagosch worked at private equity firm Permira for seven-years, becoming head of their financing group in 2011.

CPPIB was in the news on Wednesday, after Altice announced it will buy 70% of US cable firm Suddenlink from existing shareholders BC Partners, CPPIB and Suddenlink management.

BC Partners and CPPIB will retain a 30% stake.

UniCredit did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)