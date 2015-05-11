MOVES-UniCredit combines capital markets and loan syndication

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - UniCredit has combined its global capital markets and loan syndication businesses under Marco Bales, who was previously head of global capital markets within the European firm’s corporate and investment banking division.

The newly merged global syndicate and capital markets unit will be made up of global syndicate headed by Mathias Noack and Christian Reusch, debt origination headed by Clemens Popp and Luca Falco, rating advisory headed by Lorenzo Sliusarev, and equity capital markets headed by Stefania Godoli.

Godoli is a new hire for the firm, joining from Morgan Stanley where she was head of ECM for Southern Europe with responsibility for Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Greece. She will be responsible for all ECM products and teams globally as well for the partnership with Kepler-Cheuvreux on research and distribution services.

“As the loan and capital markets continue to evolve, our clients are presented with many choices for their capital structure needs,” said Olivier Khayat, deputy head of CIB. “The new structure will provide clients with best quality advice based on a holistic view on a wider range of funding opportunities across both loans and bonds.”

“In addition, gathering all syndication activities in one business line will provide clients with fully integrated solutions across products and asset classes, and facilitate cooperation and management of underwriting risk,” he said. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)