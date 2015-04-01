FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UniCredit promotes Bisagni to deputy CIB head with Khayat
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UniCredit promotes Bisagni to deputy CIB head with Khayat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - UniCredit has promoted its deputy head of central and eastern Europe Gianfranco Bisagni to deputy head of its corporate and investment banking business, alongside existing deputy head Olivier Khayat.

Bisagni will focus on the global transaction banking product line within CIB, while Khayat will oversee financing and advisory, as well as markets and research product lines. Both report to Gianni Franco Papa, head of the division.

The Italian bank said the changes took place today.

Enrico Minniti will take over from Bisagni as head of CEE CIB. Previously head of financing for CEE, will report in his new position to Carlo Vivaldi, deputy chief executive and head of CEE at the firm’s subsidiaruy UniCredit Bank Austria.

Meanwhile, Andrea Diamanti has been appointed head of financing CEE, succeeding Minniti. Diamanti was head of financial sponsor solutions for Austria and the CEE region. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.