MOVES-UniCredit appoints new head of group strategic funding

LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - Alessandro Brusadelli has been promoted to head of group strategic funding and balance sheet management at UniCredit, according to a source familiar with the matter.

He replaces Waleed El-Amir, who has been appointed head of group finance.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Brusadelli was previously head of group credit treasury at the Italian bank, where he has worked since 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile.

UniCredit hired El-Amir in 2012 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head its funding and investment portfolio business globally. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)