MOVES-UniCredit picks Lim to speed non-core loan disposals

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has appointed head of markets TJ Lim to a new role as deputy risk officer, tasked with accelerating disposals of its non-core loans.

The appointment comes after UniCredit said earlier this week it plans to more proactively manage its non-core credit portfolio to accelerate disposals and strengthen its balance sheet.

“He will be specifically in charge of orchestrating the management and disposals of non-performing loans, repossessed assets and any other distressed assets requiring market solutions and exit,” the bank said on Thursday.

Lim will report to Massimiliano Fossati, UniCredit’s chief risk officer.

Lim will also work with Fossati on the supervision of all the market, credit, liquidity and operational risk modeling across all legal entities, and contribute to risk strategic planning, especially related to investment banking.

UniCredit said Guy Laffineur, currently deputy head of markets, has been appointed new head of markets. He has been deputy for the past five years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)