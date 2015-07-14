FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Loder to join UniCredit's syndicate desk
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 14, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Loder to join UniCredit's syndicate desk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Loder’s reporting line)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Bernd Loder has confirmed that he is to join UniCredit as a director on the investment grade and CEEMEA bond syndicate desk.

Loder was previously a director on the sovereign, supranational and agencies London syndicate desk at Barclays.

In his new role, he will cover both SSA and covered bonds, and will report to Rudiger Jungkunz, a managing director on the investment grade and CEEMEA bond syndicate desk.

In May this year, IFR reported that Loder had left his position at Barclays.

Around the same time, the British bank hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a director for its sovereign, supranational and agencies syndicate desk. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.