CORRECTED-MOVES-Loder to join UniCredit's syndicate desk

(Corrects Loder’s reporting line)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Bernd Loder has confirmed that he is to join UniCredit as a director on the investment grade and CEEMEA bond syndicate desk.

Loder was previously a director on the sovereign, supranational and agencies London syndicate desk at Barclays.

In his new role, he will cover both SSA and covered bonds, and will report to Rudiger Jungkunz, a managing director on the investment grade and CEEMEA bond syndicate desk.

In May this year, IFR reported that Loder had left his position at Barclays.

Around the same time, the British bank hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a director for its sovereign, supranational and agencies syndicate desk. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)