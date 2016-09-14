UniCredit names new CIB Americas boss in reshuffle

(Changes surname to De Falco after first reference. Corrects spelling of Rosa to Ronca.)

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - UniCredit has promoted Alfredo Maria De Falco to head of corporate and investment banking Americas in a reshuffle at Italy's largest bank.

The leveraged finance banker is currently head of CIB Italy Network and takes up his new position on October 1.

Gianluca Savoldi, current head of financing and advisory for Italy, replaces him in his current role. Savoldi in turn is replaced by Goffredo Guizzardi.

De Falco will report to Olivier Khayat and Gianfranco Bisagni, co-heads of CIB. They were appointed to these positions in late July by new group chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier.

De Falco will also be co-branch manager of the New York branch of UniCredit Bank AG and report to Michael Diederich, head of CIB, Germany.

His predecessor, Giovanni Ronca, is made co-head of the group's Italian network alongside Andrea Casini.

Savoldi will report to Vittorio Ogliengo, head of CIB Italy. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)