MOVES-Janssen joins UniCredit to co-head German ECM

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Matthias Janssen has left BNP Paribas to join UniCredit as co-head of equity capital markets for Germany alongside Alexander Vart in Frankfurt.

The new structure takes effect from November 15. Both will report to Stefania Godoli, global head of ECM. The duo will be responsible for ECM origination and execution in Germany and oversee activity in Austria.

They will be responsible for the bank's partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux in those two countries. It provides equity research and distribution services which bolsters UniCredit's ECM work.

Janssen was a director in ECM at BNP Paribas. He has also worked at Baader Bank, Credit Agricole and Dresdner Kleinwort, where he started his career in 2001.

Vart joined the Italian bank from Deutsche Bank in 2002 and has worked in the ECM team since 2005.

In addition Andrea Petruzzello has been made head of corporate finance advisory for Italy. His new role starts immediately and he reports to Pietro Rey and Klaus Vukovich, co-heads of global corporate finance advisory. He joined the bank from Morgan Stanley in 2003. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)