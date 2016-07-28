MOVES-UniCredit names new head of UK, other senior roles

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed a new head of its UK business and filled several other senior positions, which the Italian bank said confirmed its commitment to London after Britain's decision to quit the European Union.

UniCredit said on Thursday it has appointed Christian Steffens as its UK country head to replace Ted Platt, who will take a new role at the bank.

Steffens, who joined UniCredit in 2008, had been head of its financial institutions group (FIG). He previously worked at Seitz & Partner, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and SG Warburg.

Gianni Franco Papa, UniCredit's current head of corporate and investment banking who will later this year become general manager, appointed Vincenzo Tortorici as head of FIG to replace Steffens.

Tortorici joined UniCredit in 2013 and had been head of corporate finance advisory. He was previously a partner at McKinsey.

The changes are effective from August 1. Papa also made other senior changes.

Tim Hoffmeister was appointed co-head of global syndicate, succeeding Mathias Noack, who last week joined Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Alexander Tumminelli will become head of financial sponsor solutions, which deals with private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. He replaces Hoffmeister.

Pietro Rey and Klaus Vukovich have been appointed co-heads of corporate finance advisory. (Reporting by Steve Slater)