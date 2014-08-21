FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-U.S. Bank hires two execs for private client reserve in Phoenix
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bank hires two execs for private client reserve in Phoenix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, hired two executives for its private client reserve in Phoenix.

Christopher Wilkinson and Dean Scheinert were named wealth management consultants for the private client reserve.

Wilkinson previously served as president and chief investment officer for investment bank Finemark National Bank & Trust in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In his new role, Wilkinson will be tasked with assembling a team of executives to help meet clients’ needs.

Scheinert joins from J.P. Morgan Chase Private Bank, the financial advisory unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he served as executive director focusing on ultra-high net worth clients.

In his new role, Scheinert will be responsible for advising high net worth clients.

