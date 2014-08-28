MOVES-USAA names Stuart Parker as next CEO

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer USAA said Stuart Parker, its chief operating officer of four months, would take over as chief executive when Joe Robles retires in February.

USAA Capital Corp President Carl Liebert will take over Parker’s role immediately.

USAA provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Parker, who joined USAA in 1998, was the company’s finance chief between 2012 and 2014 before being appointed as chief operating officer in May. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)