MOVES-U.S. Bank hires adviser from JPMorgan Private Bank
August 15, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bank hires adviser from JPMorgan Private Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, hired Timothy Langbein from JPMorgan Private Bank as a senior private banker for its private client reserve in New York.

Langbein will focus on personal and business lending, and deposit needs, U.S. Bank said.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry.

Previously, he worked as vice-president at JPMorgan Private Bank, the financial advisory unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co , serving in wealth management roles such as capital adviser and banker.

