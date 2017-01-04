FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Vivendi taps Genish as chief convergence officer
January 4, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 8 months ago

France's Vivendi taps Genish as chief convergence officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA has tapped Amos Genish to lead an effort to converge the French media company's content, platforms and media distribution strategies.

According to a statement, Genish was tapped as Vivendi's chief convergence officer and will be based in London and Paris. Genish sold Brazilian phone carrier GVT SA to Vivendi in 2009. Vivendi ended up selling GVT to the local unit of Spain's Telefónica SA in 2015. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

