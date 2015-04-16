FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fleischmann to head Volksbank Wien-Baden
April 16, 2015

MOVES-Fleischmann to head Volksbank Wien-Baden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 16 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Volksbank Wien-Baden, set to become flagship of the Volksbanken group this year as Volksbanken AG gets wound down, has named Gerald Fleischmann as chief executive as of June.

Fleischmann joins from local lender Salzburger Sparkasse AG and will head a three-man management board at Volksbanken Wien-Baden, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Volksbanken AG last year announced plans to hand over its flagship role in the group and wind itself down to avoid a looming capital gap it was struggling to plug.

In the new structure Volksbank Wien-Baden will be in charge of group functions including liquidity and equity management, strategic risk management, data processing, payments traffic, product development and marketing. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
