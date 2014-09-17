FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Liebscher set to become Volksbanken chairman -newspaper
September 17, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Liebscher set to become Volksbanken chairman -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Austrian central bank governor Klaus Liebscher is set to become chairman of part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG, where the post is vacant after Hans Joerg Schelling left to head the finance ministry, he told a newspaper.

“The finance minister asked me if I would take on the job and I have agreed,” Liebscher, who is already a board member at Volksbanken, was quoted as saying by the Wiener Zeitung on Wednesday.

He now heads the FIMBAG agency which oversees state stakes in ailing banks. Volksbanken declined to comment on the issue before its board makes an official decision, due later this month.

Volksbanken is majority owned by dozens of regional savings banks. The state took a 43 percent stake as part of a 2012 rescue. It has received 1.35 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in public support so far.

It is one of six Austrian lenders under scrutiny before the European Central Bank takes on direct supervision of major euro zone lenders in November.

Credit ratings agency Fitch said this month it expects Volksbanken to fail a stress test whose results are due in October and reiterated the lender may need more state aid.

$1 = 0.7720 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

