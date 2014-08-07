FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Vontobel Financial Products Asia Pacific names Thomas Sussli as head
August 7, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Vontobel Financial Products Asia Pacific names Thomas Sussli as head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vontobel Financial Products (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd named Thomas Sussli as its new head effective Oct. 1, and Eugen Lee as head of sales financial products, Asia Pacific, effective Sept. 1.

Sussli joins from Credit Suisse and has extensive experience in the structuring, settlement and sale of structured products.

Lee has earlier worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, HSBC and BBVA, where he was responsible for the Private Banks and Retail Investors client segments in Asia.

Both will be based in Singapore.

Vontobel Financial Products is a unit of Vontobel Holding AG.

