FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-VTB Capital names Hutt as international chief executive
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 11, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-VTB Capital names Hutt as international chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian lender VTB Bank, has appointed Nick Hutt as the head of its international business.

Hutt, who joined VTB Capital in 2008 from Deutsche Bank , was named interim chief executive of its international arm -- London-based VTB Capital Plc -- in July, after the departure of Atanas Bostandjiev.

Shortly after Hutt, a former chief financial officer, took the helm, VTB Capital’s parent was hit by Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

The chairman of VTB Capital’s board told Reuters in October that the bank was looking at reducing its investment banking presence in the United States due to lower demand for its services and refocusing its team in the United Kingdom as a result.

Since leaving VTB Capital, Bostandjiev has launched emerging market fund Gemcorp. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.