REFILE-MOVES-VTB Capital picks Hutt as CEO
December 11, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-VTB Capital picks Hutt as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds editors)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - VTB Capital’s UK office has appointed Nick Hutt as its new chief executive officer, according to a bank spokesperson.

London-based Hutt had been interim chief executive of VTB Capital, the bank’s investment arm, since July 2014. He took over from Atanas Bostandjiev who left to launch an emerging market fund.

Hutt reports to Alexei Yakovitsky, VTB Capital’s Moscow-based global chief executive officer.

Before moving into the interim CEO role, Hutt was chief financial officer at VTB Capital.

Hutt joined the bank in September 2008 to head the international finance team.

Before then, Hutt was Deutsche Bank’s global head of emerging markets product control.

US and EU sanctions against VTB Bank have curtailed much of VTB Capital’s bond arranging activity this year, according to bond bankers.

However, the bank has consistently said that it intends to keep an international presence, rather than pull back into its home market.

Yakovitsky said: “despite the challenging market conditions, we remain strongly committed to our international business and client franchise.” (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)

