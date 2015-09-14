MOVES-Wells Fargo names Pizzo as new head of EMEA region

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo has named Frank Pizzo, a 17-year veteran of the U.S. bank, as the new head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Pizzo will take over as president for EMEA later this year to succeed Jim Johnston, who will return to the United States, the bank said on Monday.

Pizzo, currently the bank’s head of syndications and high yield debt capital markets, will report to Richard Yorke, head of Wells Fargo’s international group.

Wells Fargo, based in San Francisco and the biggest U.S. bank by market value, has expanded in EMEA and almost doubled its staff number in the region in the last four years to more than 1,000.

Its main focus is on serving its U.S. commercial and corporate customers that have business operations in the region, big European firms that conduct business in the United States and financial firms.