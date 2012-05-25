FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Pat Markey joins Whitehaven Coal marketing
May 25, 2012 / 3:59 PM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Pat Markey joins Whitehaven Coal marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Australian miner Whitehaven Coal Limited has appointed Pat Markey as general manager, marketing, the company announced on Friday.

Markey was previously with globalCOAL in Singapore for 10 years.

Whitehaven is developing the Maules Creek and Vickery mines which are due to be completed in the next two years, adding 15 million tonnes of semi-soft coking and thermal coal sales to Whitehaven’s portfolio, the company said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

