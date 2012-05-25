MOVES-Pat Markey joins Whitehaven Coal marketing

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Australian miner Whitehaven Coal Limited has appointed Pat Markey as general manager, marketing, the company announced on Friday.

Markey was previously with globalCOAL in Singapore for 10 years.

Whitehaven is developing the Maules Creek and Vickery mines which are due to be completed in the next two years, adding 15 million tonnes of semi-soft coking and thermal coal sales to Whitehaven’s portfolio, the company said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)