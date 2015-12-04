MOVES-Bank of Montreal promotes Wolford to lead new tech group

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has promoted investment banker Susan Wolford to lead its combined technology, business services and media investment banking team in North America, according to a bank memo.

BMO Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Bank of Montreal, announced the news in a memo last month signed by U.S. head of investment and corporate banking Peter Myers. A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo on Friday.

Wolford, who is based in New York, was previously head of the U.S. business services and media group. She will now oversee a team of 40 includes that group as well as the technology banking teams in the United States and Canada, the memo said.

Wolford joined the bank in 2001 and has worked in investment banking for over 25 years with previous roles at First Union and Kidder, Peabody and Co. She has led several deals in the educational space, including advising TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP on its acquisition of education services firm Ellucian LP from Hellman & Friedman LLC earlier this year. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)