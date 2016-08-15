FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Energy efficiency lender Ygrene makes three new hires

Will Caiger-Smith

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (IFR) - Energy efficiency lender Ygrene Energy Fund recently made three hires to support its growing asset-backed securities issuance program, the firm told IFR.

Ygrene, which is based in California, provides Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and is planning to issue its first public ABS later this year.

Rasool Alizadeh joined Ygrene in June as director of capital and ABS markets from SMBC Nikko, where he was a senior client manager in the bank's Americas ABS business.

Ilan Gleiser joined Ygrene in May as chief risk officer from Attractor Investments, where he was a partner and portfolio manager.

Giancarlo Gennaro joined earlier this year as senior director of finance.

He came from The Cronos Group, where he was director of treasury and capital markets, with experience in ABS structuring. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
