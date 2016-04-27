FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ABS banker joins big data startup
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 27, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

MOVES-ABS banker joins big data startup

Joy Wiltermuth

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - Former Morgan Stanley securitization banker Steven Fernald has joined financial technology start-up ZestFinance as head of capital markets, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

ZestFinance was founded in 2009 by a team of former Google employees looking to match big data and lenders making credit underwriting decisions.

Fernald reports to CEO Douglas Merrill and will oversee new and existing capital markets relationships.

He left Morgan Stanley’s student loan ABS group in December after the bank announced it would cut up to 25% of its fixed-income jobs.

Prior to that he ha dworked at UBS since 2001, according to records kept by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.