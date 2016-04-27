MOVES-ABS banker joins big data startup

NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - Former Morgan Stanley securitization banker Steven Fernald has joined financial technology start-up ZestFinance as head of capital markets, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

ZestFinance was founded in 2009 by a team of former Google employees looking to match big data and lenders making credit underwriting decisions.

Fernald reports to CEO Douglas Merrill and will oversee new and existing capital markets relationships.

He left Morgan Stanley’s student loan ABS group in December after the bank announced it would cut up to 25% of its fixed-income jobs.

Prior to that he ha dworked at UBS since 2001, according to records kept by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)