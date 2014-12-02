Thierry Varène joins BNP Paribas' executive committee

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Thierry Varène has been appointed general delegate in charge of large clients at BNP Paribas and will join the French bank’s executive committee, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Varene will also serve as chairman of Corporate Clients Financing and Advisory EMEA, starting on 5 January 2015, the bank previously announced on Nov. 20, when it said it was reorganising its corporate and investment banking activities to fold securities services into the division and bring equities and fixed-income activities closer together.

Varene has overseen the French bank’s corporate finance arm since 2000. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; editing by Freya Berry)