FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thierry Varène joins BNP Paribas' executive committee
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Thierry Varène joins BNP Paribas' executive committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Thierry Varène has been appointed general delegate in charge of large clients at BNP Paribas and will join the French bank’s executive committee, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Varene will also serve as chairman of Corporate Clients Financing and Advisory EMEA, starting on 5 January 2015, the bank previously announced on Nov. 20, when it said it was reorganising its corporate and investment banking activities to fold securities services into the division and bring equities and fixed-income activities closer together.

Varene has overseen the French bank’s corporate finance arm since 2000. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; editing by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.