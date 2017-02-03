SAO PAULO Feb 3 Movida Participações SA has
agreed to lower the bottom end of a suggested price range for
its initial public offering slated to price on Monday, a sign
demand for the Brazilian car rental company's shares is holding
up at such levels, five people with direct knowledge of the
decision said.
The people, who requested anonymity because the transaction
is in the works, said that Movida and bankers working on the IPO
have already notified potential bidders that the lowest end of
the price range went to 7.50 reais a share from 8.90 reais
originally.
The company said on Jan. 16 that the maximum end of the
price range was 11.30 reais a share. Movida expected to raise as
much as 1.184 billion reais ($378 million) with the
deal.
($1 = 3.1303 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski)