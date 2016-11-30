FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil's Movida files for IPO in second such plan this year
November 30, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Movida files for IPO in second such plan this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Movida Participações SA filed for regulatory permission to sell shares for the first time in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the second such plan by a Brazilian car rental firm this year.

In a Wednesday securities filing, both Movida and controlling shareholder JSL SA said both the company and shareholders will place stock in an initial public offering. None of them elaborated on terms of the deal, including the size of the transactions, the number of shares to be offered or a suggested price tag for the stock.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
