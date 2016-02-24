FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Production assistants sue studios for overtime pay
February 24, 2016 / 10:58 PM / 2 years ago

Production assistants sue studios for overtime pay

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Production assistants who worked on movies filmed in New York filed lawsuits against Sony Pictures Entertainment, NBC Universal Media and other studios on Tuesday for allegedly failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.

Lawyers are seeking class action status for complaints filed on behalf of assistants who mainly worked to secure parking around and near filming locations for movies including “Jersey Boys,” “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” and “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qe4MkW

