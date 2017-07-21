Movie Review: Munna Michael

REUTERS - In Sabbir Khan’s “Munna Michael”, Tiger Shroff is an all-conquering Michael Jackson fan who dances just as fluidly as he fights. With the signature black felt hat and a bandana on his wrist, Munna waltzes his way through nightclubs and dance venues in Mumbai but fails to find fame or money.

When he moves to Delhi, he meets Mahendar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a gangster with pots of money but with two left feet. The woman Mahendar is in love with is a dancer, so he hires Munna as his teacher so that he can learn the moves to impress her.

Slideshow (3 Images)

However, things get complicated when Dolly (Niddhi Agerwal) falls for Munna, who is torn between his friendship with Mahendar and his love for the girl.

The story is straightforward and merely a device for Shroff to display his washboard abs and ample dancing skills.

Siddiqui’s turn as a gangster with a heart of gold and his scenes with Shroff are the funniest parts of the film, and the fight scenes are well-choreographed. But what sticks out like a sore thumb is debutant Niddhi Agerwal’s performance. For a character who is supposed to be a professional dancer and the love interest of both leading men, she doesn’t inspire any confidence. Or maybe it’s because she is paired opposite Shroff, who dances as though his body is made of springs, his skills accentuated by plenty of slow-motion scenes.

Shroff is the perfect old-school hero, with screen presence and action skills to match. Now if only someone would give him a good script to play with.