BRIEF-Mox Telecom requests the opening of insolvency protection proceedings
#Bankruptcy News
June 17, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mox Telecom requests the opening of insolvency protection proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Mox Telecom AG : * Says executive board requested the opening of insolvency protection

proceedings under new bankruptcy law at Dusseldorf district court * Intends to restructure financially in self-administration * Says only Mox Telecom AG as holding company is affected by the insolvency

protection proceedings application * Says Mox Deals AG and other operating subsidiaries are not yet included in

the proceedings * Says reason for this step was that banks unexpectedly did not extend

financing * Says amount in question is about 30 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
