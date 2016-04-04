AfDB to treble financial support to Mozambique to $1.7 bln

MAPUTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday it planned to triple its financial support to Mozambique to $1.7 billion, to assist the resource-rich southern African nation hard hit by the slump in commodity prices.

“We are planning to increase our level of financial support to Mozambique to $1.7 billion from the year 2016-17”, the bank’s president Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina said after meeting with Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi.

The current portfolio of the AfDB in Mozambique consists of 19 projects totaling more than $600 million. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)