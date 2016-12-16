FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CORRECTED-Mozambique bails out major bank to save banking system
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 15, 2016 / 2:19 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Mozambique bails out major bank to save banking system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Clarifies Novo Banco stake in Moza Banco, paragraph 3)

MAPUTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mozambique's central bank has bailed out the country's fourth largest commercial lender in a move it said was needed to prevent the failure of its banking system.

The African country has been grappling with a liquidity crunch, exacerbated by the International Monetary Fund and foreign donors cutting off support over loans that were not approved by parliament or disclosed publicly.

Banco de Mozambique governor Rogério Lucas Zandamela said the central bank had injected 8 billion meticais ($111 million) to recapitalise Moza Banco, which is 49 percent owned by Portugal's Novo Banco, to avoid a run from depositors and creditors.

"It would have had a cost of incalculable dimensions. It is frightening when such an institution falls into bankruptcy," Zandamela said.

The central bank has guaranteed all deposits at Moza Banco, fired its board and taken over its day-to-day operations.

Moza Banco got into difficulties this year due to a rapid expansion of its branch network and an incomplete recapitalisation from shareholders..

The central bank said that it would appoint an evaluation committee and set up a general meeting for the recapitalisation or sale of Moza Banco. ($1 = 71.8000 meticais) (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.