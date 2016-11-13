FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mozambique's central bank orders closure of Nosso Banco
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 9 months ago

Mozambique's central bank orders closure of Nosso Banco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAPUTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mozambique's central bank has ordered the closure of privately owned Nosso Banco, it said at the weekend, less than two months after a liquidity crunch and bailout of the southern African nation's fourth largest bank, Moza Banco.

The Bank of Mozambique said Nosso Banco had continued to face weaker earnings growth and was poorly capitalized even after its management presented a recovery plan in 2014 that included pumping cash into the bank and tweaking its management structure.

"The bank has shown that it is unable to overcome the difficult economic and financial situation in which it finds itself," the central bank said in a statement posted on its website.

Nosso's 2015 accounts show it has 76 employees.

Mozambique's economy and currency have been hit hard this year by a financial crisis stemming from more than $2 billion in foreign borrowing since 2013 that was not included in the budget or approved by parliament.

The International Monetary Fund and foreign donors have cut off support, saying they were kept in the dark about the debt, much of which was spent on building a state tuna-fishing company and enhancing maritime security.

The central bank has guaranteed all consumer deposits held at Nosso Banco, it said. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.