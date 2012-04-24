FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique Rovuma gas/oil bidding rounds seen this year
#Energy
April 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Mozambique Rovuma gas/oil bidding rounds seen this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Mozambique will launch another round for blocks in the southern part of the Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum and Eni have made gas discoveries, the chairman of the National Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Arsenio Mabote said his institute was organising available data for the area.

“We are planning to launch a new bidding round for non-exploited offshore areas in the southern part of the Rovuma basin by the end of this year,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy and mining conference. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and William Mapote, editing by Ed Stoddard)

