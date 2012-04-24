UPDATE 1-Mozambique Rovuma bidding round seen this year

* New round after huge gas discoveries by Anadarko, Eni

MAPUTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Mozambique will launch another round of bidding for blocks in the southern part of the offshore Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum and Eni have made gas discoveries, an official said on Tuesday.

Arsenio Mabote, the chairman of the National Petroleum Institute (INP), also said the bidding will be open to all on a competitive basis.

“We are planning to launch a new bidding round for non-exploited offshore areas in the southern part of the Rovuma basin by the end of this year,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy and mining conference.

A number of companies, including Eni, Exxon Mobil, BP, Malaysia’s Petronas, Shell, Tullow Oil, Vitol and Noble Energy, have expressed an interest in future bidding rounds, he said.

Mabote said Mozambique held recoverable resources of around 100 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

Minerals resources minister Esperanca Bias said earlier on Tuesday that when production of gas starts up in the Rovuma basin within six years, its contribution to gross domestic product would rise to 13 percent from the current 1.7 percent.

Mabote said the INP was revising the regulatory framework to cater to interest in Mozambican gas and to include unconventional sources such as coal bed methane and shale gas in future licensing rounds.

According to a new law, even an indirect transfer of stakes in projects will now require government approval. All infrastructure plans, including for the building of liquefied natural gas plants, will require a distinct concession contract.

Mabote said Mozambique was looking for companies with not only technical and financial skills, but those who would also help develop gas-based industries.

Mozambique also hopes to supply gas to its neighbours, he said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and William Mapote, editing by Ed Stoddard and David Dolan)