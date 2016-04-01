Mozambique says Ematum creditors pass resolution on bond swap

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Mozambique said on Friday that 86.48 percent of bondholders who attended a meeting to approve a swap of bonds issued by state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum, had voted in favour.

Holders of about 98.34 percent of the total principal amount of the existing notes were represented at the meeting, which was held in London, the country said in a statement.

Holders representing 81.7 percent of Ematum bonds had accepted the government’s swap offer, the final results of the exchange showed earlier this week.

The deal allows holders to swap an outstanding $694.6 million of amortising dollar-bonds issued by Ematum and maturing in September 2020 with a coupon of 6.305 percent for a new sovereign bullet issue maturing in January 2023, priced at 80 percent and holding a coupon of 10.5 percent.

The latest statement also said $726.5 million in new notes would be issued as a result of the exchange. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)