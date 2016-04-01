FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mozambique says Ematum creditors pass resolution on bond swap
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Mozambique says Ematum creditors pass resolution on bond swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Mozambique said on Friday that 86.48 percent of bondholders who attended a meeting to approve a swap of bonds issued by state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum, had voted in favour.

Holders of about 98.34 percent of the total principal amount of the existing notes were represented at the meeting, which was held in London, the country said in a statement.

Holders representing 81.7 percent of Ematum bonds had accepted the government’s swap offer, the final results of the exchange showed earlier this week.

The deal allows holders to swap an outstanding $694.6 million of amortising dollar-bonds issued by Ematum and maturing in September 2020 with a coupon of 6.305 percent for a new sovereign bullet issue maturing in January 2023, priced at 80 percent and holding a coupon of 10.5 percent.

The latest statement also said $726.5 million in new notes would be issued as a result of the exchange. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.