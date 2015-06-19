Mozambique renegotiating $850 mln tuna bond -report

MAPUTO, June 19 (Reuters) - Mozambique is renegotiating the terms of a controversial $850 million bond issued in 2013 to build a state tuna-fishing fleet and bolster maritime security, local media in the southern African nation reported on Friday.

Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane was quoted as telling parliament that the 7-year repayment period for the bond was too short and its interest rate was too high.

“We must find ways to extend the term and bring down the interest rate,” he said. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)