UPDATE 1-Mozambique finance minister reassures 'tuna bond' investors
September 11, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mozambique finance minister reassures 'tuna bond' investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, details)

MAPUTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Holders of an $850 million bond issued two years ago by Mozambican state tuna-fishing company Ematum will be paid on Friday, the due date for the first repayment, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said.

“All investors that hold Ematum will be paid today,” Maleiane told Reuters by telephone. “The maturity day is today. They will be paid, no problem.”

The bond, one of many issued in the last seven years by ‘frontier’ African sovereigns, was presented in 2013 as funding for “fishing infrastructure” although it quickly became apparent much of the cash was for maritime surveillance and security.

Under pressure from donors and the IMF, the government acknowledged the discrepancies in June when it assigned $500 million of the debt to its defence budget, leaving $350 million on the books of Ematum, the Portuguese abbreviation for Mozambican Tuna Company.

Ematum results published this year in Mozambican newspapers have shown the company falling well short of its revenue targets, leaving investors to rely on a state guarantee to repay the debt.

However, there had been concerns the donor-dependent government might try to sidestep the guarantee after Maleiane was quoted as telling parliament the seven-year repayment period was too short and the interest rate too high.

In a letter obtained by Reuters in June, Maleiane, who is under pressure to improve the transparency of the mineral-rich southern African nation’s finances, said he was ‘revisiting’ the entire portfolio of public debt. (Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)

