Mozambique sets initial yield guidance on seven-year bond
September 4, 2013 / 1:17 PM / in 4 years

Mozambique sets initial yield guidance on seven-year bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Mozambique government agency Ematum has set initial yield guidance of low- to mid-8% on its upcoming issue of a seven-year US dollar-denominate bond, according to one of the lead managers.

Ematum has mandated BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to manage the sale.

The bonds, which will be eligible for inclusion in the EMBI index, will have a seven-year tenor and a weighted average life of four-and-a-half years.

Mozambique is rated B+ by both Standard and Poor’s and Fitch, but the bonds themselves will be unrated.

The Reg S only security is a repackaged unsecured loan that carries an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the government. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy.)

