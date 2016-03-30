FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final results of Mozambique bond swap show 81.7 pct of holders accepted
March 30, 2016

Final results of Mozambique bond swap show 81.7 pct of holders accepted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Holders representing 81.7 percent of bonds issued by Mozambique’s state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum have accepted the government’s swap offer, the final results of the exchange showed on Wednesday.

The overall percentage of holders accepting the offer is unchanged from the “early exchange” results announced last week .

The deal will allows holders to swap an outstanding $694.6 million of amortising dollar-bonds issued by Ematum and maturing in 2020 with a coupon of 6.305 percent for a new sovereign bullet issue maturing in January 2023, priced at 80 percent and holding a coupon of 10.5 percent, according to exchange terms document.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao

Reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao
