Ematum announces interest rate of 10.5% on proposed new 2023 bond
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
March 17, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Ematum announces interest rate of 10.5% on proposed new 2023 bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Mozambique government-owned tuna fishing company Ematum has set an interest rate of 10.5% for a proposed new US dollar bond due 2023, according to an arranger.

The company is asking investors to swap outstanding 2020 bonds that pay interest of 6.305% for the new notes as part of a distressed exchange. The cash price of the new bond will be 80 cents on the dollar. The exchange was announced on March 9.

Mozambique needs 75% of investors to vote on the exchange - and 75% of those voting to agree - for the exchange to go ahead.

Credit Suisse and VTB Capital are dealer managers. The final deadline is March 29. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

