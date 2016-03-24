FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bondholders agree to Ematum exchange offer
March 24, 2016

Bondholders agree to Ematum exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Bondholders representing 81.7% of Mozambique state-owned tuna fishing company Ematum’s 2020 bonds have agreed to exchange into a new note, as of the early deadline, according to a lead.

Investors accounting for US$694.44m of the US$850m 2020 notes, as originally issued, have given the nod to the offer. Those 2020 bonds now have US$697m outstanding.

Ematum is asking investors to swap the 2020 amortising bonds that pay interest of 6.305% for new bullet notes that mature in 2023 and have a coupon of 10.5% as part of a distressed exchange. The cash price of the new bonds will be 80 cents on the dollar.

Credit Suisse and VTB Capital are dealer-managers on the exchange. The final deadline for the exchange is March 29. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith)

