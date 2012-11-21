Mozambique to solicit $2 bln port and rail bids

Maputo, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mozambique plans to solicit international bids for a $2 billion railway and port development project next month to boost its coal exports, the chairman of state-owned rail and ports group CFM said on Wednesday.

“By the end of this year we should issue the tender. The project will cost around $2 billion, including the port,” Rosario Mualeia said on the sidelines of a Coaltrans conference.

The tender will be for a 525 km line from the Tete province to Macuse, in Mozambique’s Zambezia province, and a new port, able to handle around 20 million tonnes of coal per year.

Mualeia also said a delayed upgrade of its Sena line, the only railway currently linking to the coal-rich Moatize basin with the coast, to enable it to carry 6.5 million tonnes of coal, will be completed by the end of the year.

A further upgrade to 20 million tonnes is scheduled for completion by end of 2014.