Mozambique's Sena coal export line shut due to rain
February 12, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

Mozambique's Sena coal export line shut due to rain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOATIZE, Mozambique, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A railway line that transports coal from Mozambique’s Tete province to an export terminal at Beira was shut on Tuesday after heavy rains hit the route, an official for logistics group CFM said.

“No trains are running today. I don’t know when the line will reopen,” Nelson Semente, a provincial representative for the state-owned ports and railways group said.

The line is the only currently available export route for mining giants Vale and Rio Tinto . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Marina Lopes; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
