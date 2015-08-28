FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique journalist killed in drive-by shooting
August 28, 2015

Mozambique journalist killed in drive-by shooting

MAPUTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A veteran Mozambican investigative reporter, publisher of the online Diario de Noticias, was killed in a drive-by shooting as he jogged in the capital Maputo on Friday, police said.

Paulo Machava had previously worked on a radio show that talked about crime. Police said they were yet to make any arrests or establish the motive.

Abductions, mostly of wealthy foreigners involved in the southern African nation’s coal and gas sector, and execution-style killings are becoming common in Maputo.

A prominent lawyer, Gilles Cistac, who was viewed as sympathetic to opposition calls for decentralisation of power in the resource-rich southern African country, was shot dead earlier this year. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; editing by Andrew Roche)

