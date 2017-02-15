Dineo seen developing into cyclone, hitting Mozambique Weds afternoon

MAPUTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Dineo is expected to develop into a category one cyclone and hit the southern coast of Mozambique on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa's National Forecasting Centre said.

"It is expected to make landfall between 1400 and 1600 local time," forecaster Madimetja Thema told Reuters.

Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries which is currently in the throes of a debt and financial crisis, is prone to flooding. It is especially vulnerable following a scorching drought last year because soils degraded or hardened by dry spells do not easily absorb water. (Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia and Gareth Jones)