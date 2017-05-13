FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique receives Kroll audit into hidden debts
May 13, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 3 months ago

Mozambique receives Kroll audit into hidden debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Mozambican Attorney General's office said on Saturday it had received an audit carried out by U.S. firm Kroll into $2 billion in secret loans taken out by state-controlled companies and would release the results to the public as soon as possible.

The discovery of the loans to state-owned fishing company EMATUM, Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management prompted the International Monetary Fund to halt its support programme and led to the collapse of Mozambique's currency and a debt default.

The audit's release has been delayed several times. (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)

